Tennis: Billie Jean King Cup Results
Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2025 | 04:30 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) results from the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers on Sunday:
Group A
In Tokyo, Japan
Japan bt Canada 2-1
Victoria Mboko (CAN) bt Ena Shibahara (JPN) 6-4, 6-7 (8/10), 7-5
Moyuka Uchijima (JPN) bt Marina Stakusic (CAN) 6-3, 6-3
Shuko Aoyama/Eri Hozumi bt Rebecca Marino/Kayla Cross (CAN) 6-3, 5-7, 6-2
- Japan win Group A and qualify for the finals
Playing later
Group C
In Bratislava, Slovakia
Slovakia v USA
- Winner to qualify for the finals
Also qualified for finals:
China (hosts), Italy (defending champions), Spain (Group B winner), Kazakhstan (Group D), Ukraine (Group E), Great Britain (Group F)
