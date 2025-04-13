Open Menu

Tennis: Billie Jean King Cup Results

Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Tennis: Billie Jean King Cup results

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) results from the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers on Sunday:

Group A

In Tokyo, Japan

Japan bt Canada 2-1

Victoria Mboko (CAN) bt Ena Shibahara (JPN) 6-4, 6-7 (8/10), 7-5

Moyuka Uchijima (JPN) bt Marina Stakusic (CAN) 6-3, 6-3

Shuko Aoyama/Eri Hozumi bt Rebecca Marino/Kayla Cross (CAN) 6-3, 5-7, 6-2

- Japan win Group A and qualify for the finals

Playing later

Group C

In Bratislava, Slovakia

Slovakia v USA

- Winner to qualify for the finals

Also qualified for finals:

China (hosts), Italy (defending champions), Spain (Group B winner), Kazakhstan (Group D), Ukraine (Group E), Great Britain (Group F)

Recent Stories

Lahore Qalandars beat Gladiators by 79 runs to reg ..

Lahore Qalandars beat Gladiators by 79 runs to register first win in PSL 10

1 hour ago
 Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit concludes with ..

Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit concludes with Peace Charter

3 hours ago
 Paratore seals UAE Challenge Victory

Paratore seals UAE Challenge Victory

3 hours ago
 UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspira ..

UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspirations for stability, developme ..

3 hours ago
 13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores lates ..

13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores latest innovations in diagnosis, tr ..

4 hours ago
 UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high ..

UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high note as more than 300 athletes ..

4 hours ago
UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, say ..

UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, says Nahyan bin Mubarak at IPSC 2 ..

4 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transitio ..

Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transition to more sustainable, efficie ..

5 hours ago
 'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sa ..

'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sailing Championship

5 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns attacks on displacement camp ..

UAE strongly condemns attacks on displacement camps, relief groups near El Fashe ..

5 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties

Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties

5 hours ago
 Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking polit ..

Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking political solution via dialogue, re ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World