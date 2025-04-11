Open Menu

Tennis: Billie Jean King Cup Results - Collated

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2025 | 02:20 AM

Tennis: Billie Jean King Cup results - collated

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) results from the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers on Thursday:

Group B

In Ostrava, Czech Republic

Czech Republic bt Brazil 2-1

Marie Bouzkova (CZE) bt Laura Pigossi (BRA) 6-0, 7-6 (7/3)

Linda Noskova (CZE) bt Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) 6-4, 6-0

Luisa Stefani/Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) bt Linda Noskova/Tereza Valentova (CZE) 6-4, 7-6 (7/4)

Group D

In Brisbane, Australia

Kazakhstan bt Australia 2-1

Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) bt Maya Joint (AUS) 6-2, 6-1

Elena Rybakina (KAZ) bt Kimberly Birrell (AUS) 6-3, 7-6 (7/4)

Storm Hunter/Ellen Perez (AUS) bt Anna Danilina/Zhibek Kulambayeva (KAZ) 6-3, 6-4

Group E

In Radom, Poland

Poland lead Switzerland 3-0

Katarzyna Kawa (POL) bt Jil Teichmann (SUI) 5-7, 6-4, 6-2

Magda Linette (POL) bt Viktorija Golubic (SUI) 6-4, 6-3

Maria Chwalinska/Martyna Kubka (POL) bt Celine Naef/Susan Bandecchi (SUI)6-3, 4-6, 6-2

Group F

In The Hague, Netherlands

Netherlands bt Germany 3-0

Eva Vedder (NED) bt Jule Niemeier (GER) 6-3, 6-1

Suzan Lamens (NED) bt Tatjana Maria (GER) 3-6, 6-3, 7-5

Demi Schuurs/Suzan Lamens (NED) bt Laura Siegemund/Anna-Lena Friedsam (GER) 7-6 (7/5), 7-5

