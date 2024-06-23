Tennis: Birmingham WTA Result
Muhammad Irfan Published June 23, 2024 | 06:10 PM
Birmingham, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Birmingham WTA result on Sunday (x denotes seeded player):
Final
Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) bt Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 6-1, 7-6 (10/8)
