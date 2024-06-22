Open Menu

Tennis: Birmingham WTA Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2024 | 09:10 AM

Tennis: Birmingham WTA results

Birmingham, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Birmingham WTA results on Friday (x denotes seeded player):

Quarter-finals

Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA) bt Diana Shnaider (RUS) 5-7, 6-4, 6-2

Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) bt Caroline Dolehide (USA) 6-3, 6-7 (2/7), 6-1

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) bt Leylah Fernandez (CAN x6) 1-6, 6-3, 6-2

Anastasia Potapova (RUS x7) bt Barbora Krejcikova (CZE x2) 6-1, 6-4

More Stories From World