Tennis: Birmingham WTA Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2024 | 09:10 AM
Birmingham, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Birmingham WTA results on Friday (x denotes seeded player):
Quarter-finals
Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA) bt Diana Shnaider (RUS) 5-7, 6-4, 6-2
Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) bt Caroline Dolehide (USA) 6-3, 6-7 (2/7), 6-1
Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) bt Leylah Fernandez (CAN x6) 1-6, 6-3, 6-2
Anastasia Potapova (RUS x7) bt Barbora Krejcikova (CZE x2) 6-1, 6-4
Recent Stories
Tribunal seeks election record for 6 constituencies
EAD, ADB sign $250 mln promoting sustainable PPP program loan
71st birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto celebrated in Abbottabad
Mohsin Naqvi condemns IED explosion near security forces vehicles in Karak
Canal off take from Sukkur Barrage suspended as repair of damaged gates starts
Sardar Saleem urges Ulema to play role in promoting peace, brotherhood
RDA seals illegally constructed factory on 'Lakho' Road
Education budget for Balochistan increased by 52 per cent
70 % approved schemes part of Balochistan PSDP: Bugti
President pays tribute to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on her 71st birthday anniversar ..
Mashhood congratulates Mahnoor, Mehwish, Haider Sultan for winning Gold Medals
World 'cannot afford Lebanon to become another Gaza’: UN chief
More Stories From World
-
Sinner survives Struff barrage to reach Halle semi-finals17 seconds ago
-
Tech rally ebbs, leaves Wall Street adrift10 minutes ago
-
Football: UEFA Euro 2024 tables10 minutes ago
-
Nortje and De Kock star as South Africa edge England in T20 World Cup7 hours ago
-
Hamilton tops Barcelona practice as Mercedes boss rails at 'sabotage' claim7 hours ago
-
Olympics opening ceremony rehearsal postponed due to strong Seine flow: city7 hours ago
-
Extreme heat is new danger stalking US-bound migrants7 hours ago
-
Yaremchuk the hero as Ukraine come back to beat Slovakia at Euro 20247 hours ago
-
Tennis: Queen's ATP results8 hours ago
-
UN Officials voice alarm over massive poverty, humanitarian despair in Afghanistan9 hours ago
-
Austria beat Lewandowski's Poland, Ukraine fight back9 hours ago
-
Euro 2024 results9 hours ago