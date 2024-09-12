Tennis: Davis Cup Group Stage Finals Results
Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2024 | 12:20 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Davis Cup group stage finals results on Wednesday:
Group C
In Zhuhai, China
Reilly Opelka (USA) bt Cristian Garin (CHI) 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (7/3)
Brandon Nakashima (USA) bt Alejandro Tabilo (CHI) 7-6 (7/5), 2-6, 7-6 (7/3)
Austin Krajicek/Rajeev Ram (USA) bt Tomas Barrios Vera/Matias Soto (CHI) 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7/3)
Playing later
Group A
In Bologna, Italy
Italy v Brazil
Group B
In Valencia, Spain
Czech Republic v Spain
Group D
In Manchester, England
Finland v Britain
