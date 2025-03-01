Tennis: Dubai Championships Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2025 | 12:10 AM
Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) results in the ATP Dubai Championships on Friday (x denotes seeding):
Semi-finals
Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) bt Quentin Halys (FRA) 5-7, 6-4, 6-3
Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x4) bt Tallon Griekspoor (NED) 6-4, 6-4
