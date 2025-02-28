Open Menu

Tennis: Dubai Championships Results - Collated

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2025 | 02:00 AM

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) results in the ATP Dubai Championships on Thursday (x denotes seeding):

Quarter-finals

Tallon Griekspoor (NED) bt Daniil Medvedev (RUS x1) 2-6, 7-6 (9/7), 7-5

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x4) bt Matteo Berrettini (ITA 7-6 (7/5), 1-6, 6-4

Quentin Halys (FRA) bt Luca Nardi (ITA) 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/5)

Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) bt Marin Cilic (CRO) 6-4, 3-6, 6-2

