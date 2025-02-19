Tennis: Dubai Championships WTA Results
Umer Jamshaid Published February 19, 2025 | 06:30 PM
Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) results in the Dubai Championships WTA 1000 event on Wednesday (x denotes seeded player):
2nd rd
Sorana Cirstea (ROM) bt Alycia Parks (USA) 3-6, 6-4, 6-1
Emma Navarro (USA x8) bt Belinda Bencic (SUI) 7-6 (8/6), 2-6, 6-3
Peyton Stearns (USA) bt Zheng Qinwen (CHN x7) 3-6, 6-4, 6-4
Mirra Andreeva (RUS x12) bt Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) 7-5, 6-0
3rd rd
Linda Noskova (CZE) bt Jessica Pegula (USA x5) 6-3, 7-6 (10/8)
Sofia Kenin (USA) bt Jasmine Paolini (ITA x4) 6-4, 6-0
Iga Swiatek (POL x2) bt Dayana Yastremska (UKR) 7-5, 6-0
Elena Rybakina (KAZ x6) bt Paula Badosa (ESP x9) 4-6, 7-6 (10/8), 7-6 (7/2)
