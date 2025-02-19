Tennis: Dubai Championships WTA Results - 1st Update
Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2025 | 01:10 AM
Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) results in the Dubai Championships WTA 1000 event on Tuesday (x denotes seeded player):
2nd rd
Linda Noskova (CZE) bt Diana Shnaider (RUS x11) 7-6 (10/8), 4-6, 6-3
Elena Rybakina (KAZ x6) bt Moyuka Uchijima (JPN) 6-3, 6-2
Paula Badosa (ESP x9) bt Elise Mertens (BEL) 6-2, 6-1
Jasmine Paolini (ITA x4) bt Eva Lys (GER) 6-2, 7-5
Sofia Kenin (USA) bt Marta Kostyuk (UKR) 5-7, 7-6 (9/7), 7-6 (7/5)
Jessica Pegula (USA x5) bt Liudmila Samsonova (RUS) 6-0, 6-4
Iga Swiatek (POL x2) bt Victoria Azarenka (BLR) 6-0, 6-2
Dayana Yastremska (UKR) bt Anastasia Potapova (RUS) 6-2, 6-3
McCartney Kessler (USA) bt Coco Gauff (USA x3) 6-4, 7-5
Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x1) bt Veronika Kudermetova (RUS) 6-3, 6-4
