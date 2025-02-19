Open Menu

Tennis: Dubai Championships WTA Results - Collated

Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2025 | 10:50 AM

Tennis: Dubai Championships WTA results - collated

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) results in the Dubai Championships WTA 1000 event on Tuesday (x denotes seeded player):

2nd rd

Linda Noskova (CZE) bt Diana Shnaider (RUS x11) 7-6 (10/8), 4-6, 6-3

Elena Rybakina (KAZ x6) bt Moyuka Uchijima (JPN) 6-3, 6-2

Paula Badosa (ESP x9) bt Elise Mertens (BEL) 6-2, 6-1

Jasmine Paolini (ITA x4) bt Eva Lys (GER) 6-2, 7-5

Sofia Kenin (USA) bt Marta Kostyuk (UKR) 5-7, 7-6 (9/7), 7-6 (7/5)

Jessica Pegula (USA x5) bt Liudmila Samsonova (RUS) 6-0, 6-4

Iga Swiatek (POL x2) bt Victoria Azarenka (BLR) 6-0, 6-2

Dayana Yastremska (UKR) bt Anastasia Potapova (RUS) 6-2, 6-3

McCartney Kessler (USA) bt Coco Gauff (USA x3) 6-4, 7-5

Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x1) bt Veronika Kudermetova (RUS) 6-3, 6-4

Karolina Muchova (CZE x14) bt Emma Raducanu (GBR) 7-6 (8/6), 6-4

Clara Tauson (DEN) bt Elina Svitolina (UKR) 7-6 (7/5), 3-6, 7-6 (7/4).

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Jordan on succ ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Jordan on successful surgery

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2025

2 hours ago
 Five heavy equipment vehicles enter Gaza Strip thr ..

Five heavy equipment vehicles enter Gaza Strip through Rafah Crossing for first ..

9 hours ago
 UAE President confers First Class Medal of Indepen ..

UAE President confers First Class Medal of Independence on Ambassador of Chad

10 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Jordan on success ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Jordan on successful surgery

10 hours ago
AMMROC secures authorization from Sikorsky as firs ..

AMMROC secures authorization from Sikorsky as first Black Hawk Blade MRO Centre ..

10 hours ago
 WAM hosts panel discussion to mark Safer Internet ..

WAM hosts panel discussion to mark Safer Internet Day in cooperation with 'Aqdar ..

10 hours ago
 SCCI strengthens economic, trade partnerships with ..

SCCI strengthens economic, trade partnerships with Guatemala

11 hours ago
 Sharjah welcomes Chinese delegation to cement econ ..

Sharjah welcomes Chinese delegation to cement economic ties

11 hours ago
 UN nuclear chief to view contaminated Fukushima so ..

UN nuclear chief to view contaminated Fukushima soil

11 hours ago
 ICT admin hosts thrilling Tent Pegging competition ..

ICT admin hosts thrilling Tent Pegging competition at F-9 Park, attracts global ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World