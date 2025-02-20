Open Menu

Tennis: Dubai Championships WTA Results - Collated

Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2025 | 01:00 AM

Tennis: Dubai Championships WTA results - collated

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) results in the Dubai Championships WTA 1000 event on Wednesday (x denotes seeded player):

2nd rd

Sorana Cirstea (ROM) bt Alycia Parks (USA) 3-6, 6-4, 6-1

Emma Navarro (USA x8) bt Belinda Bencic (SUI) 7-6 (8/6), 2-6, 6-3

Peyton Stearns (USA) bt Zheng Qinwen (CHN x7) 3-6, 6-4, 6-4

Mirra Andreeva (RUS x12) bt Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) 7-5, 6-0

3rd rd

Clara Tauson (DEN) bt Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x1) 6-3, 6-2

Linda Noskova (CZE) bt Jessica Pegula (USA x5) 6-3, 7-6 (10/8)

Karolina Muchova (CZE x14) bt McCartney Kessler (USA) 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (7/5)

Sorana Cirstea (ROM) bt Emma Navarro (USA x8) 7-6 (7/5), 3-6, 7-5

Elena Rybakina (KAZ x6) bt Paula Badosa (ESP x9) 4-6, 7-6 (10/8), 7-6 (7/2)

Sofia Kenin (USA) bt Jasmine Paolini (ITA x4) 6-4, 6-0

Mirra Andreeva (RUS x12) bt Peyton Stearns (USA) 6-1, 6-1

Iga Swiatek (POL x2) bt Dayana Yastremska (UKR) 7-5, 6-0

