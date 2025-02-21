Open Menu

Tennis: Dubai Championships WTA Results - Collated

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2025 | 12:20 AM

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) results in the Dubai Championships WTA 1000 event on Thursday (x denotes seeded player):

Quarter-finals

Clara Tauson (DEN) bt Linda Noskova (CZE) 7-6 (7/4), 6-4

Karolina Muchova (CZE x14) bt Sorana Cirstea (ROM) 6-2, 7-5

Elena Rybakina (KAZ x6) bt Sofia Kenin (USA) 6-2, 7-6 (7/2)

Mirra Andreeva (RUS x12) bt Iga Swiatek (POL x2) 6-3, 6-3

