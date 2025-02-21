Tennis: Dubai Championships WTA Results - Collated
Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2025 | 12:20 AM
Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) results in the Dubai Championships WTA 1000 event on Thursday (x denotes seeded player):
Quarter-finals
Clara Tauson (DEN) bt Linda Noskova (CZE) 7-6 (7/4), 6-4
Karolina Muchova (CZE x14) bt Sorana Cirstea (ROM) 6-2, 7-5
Elena Rybakina (KAZ x6) bt Sofia Kenin (USA) 6-2, 7-6 (7/2)
Mirra Andreeva (RUS x12) bt Iga Swiatek (POL x2) 6-3, 6-3
Recent Stories
137th Canton Fair launches on April 15 - May 5 in China
Xposure 2025 brings 320 powerful stories to its big screen; unforgettable treat ..
Abu Dhabi International Arabian Horse Championship to get underway tomorrow with ..
ECC approves income tax exemptions for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
IPRI holds discussion to improve governance, public service
Efforts being made to improve common man’s life: Coordinator to Prime Minister ..
Gill ton powers India to win over Bangladesh in Champions Trophy
UAE launches digital platform for essential commodity price monitoring
Farmer's day celebrated at Nuclear Institute Tando Jam
NBF hosts Syed Izhar ul Hassan Bukhari's book launching ceremony amidst literary ..
Two killed in Layyah road accident
Pakistan on path to sustainable growth: Advisor to the Finance Minister, Khurram ..
More Stories From World
-
Tennis: Dubai Championships WTA results - collated6 minutes ago
-
Gill ton powers India to win over Bangladesh in Champions Trophy16 minutes ago
-
Andreeva, 17, stuns Swiatek to reach Dubai semi-finals with landmark win1 hour ago
-
Mexico says won't accept US 'invasion' in fight against cartels1 hour ago
-
Burundi forces flee DR Congo as conflict sparks refugee wave1 hour ago
-
Swiss acknowledge 'crime against humanity' against itinerant groups2 hours ago
-
Conservative Merz leads Germany's turbulent election race1 hour ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi meets with Prof Li of Tsinghua University1 hour ago
-
China's Assistant Foreign Minister holds group meeting with heads of SCO Permanent Bodies, National ..1 hour ago
-
France returns sole military base to Ivory Coast4 hours ago
-
France returns sole military base to Ivory Coast5 hours ago
-
France's parliament votes to ban some uses of 'forever chemicals'5 hours ago