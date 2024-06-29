Open Menu

Tennis: Eastbourne International ATP Results

Sumaira FH Published June 29, 2024 | 02:00 AM

Tennis: Eastbourne International ATP results

Eastbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Eastbourne International ATP results on Friday (x denotes seeded player):

Semi-finals

Max Purcell (AUS) bt Billy Harris (GBR) 6-4, 4-6, 6-4

Taylor Fritz (USA x1) bt Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/4)

