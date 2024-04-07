Open Menu

Tennis: Estoril ATP Results - Collated

Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2024 | 09:00 AM

Estoril, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) result from the ATP tournament in Estoril on Saturday (x denotes seeding):

Semi-finals

Pedro Martinez (ESP) bt Casper Ruud (NOR x1) 6-4, 4-6, 6-4

Hubert Hurkacz (POL x2) bt Cristian Garin (CHI) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3

