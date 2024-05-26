Tennis: French Open Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2024 | 05:20 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) French Open results on Sunday, the first day of the 2024 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeding):
Men
1st rd
Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) bt Ugo Humbert (FRA x17) 6-4, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3
Zhang Zhizhen (CHN) bt Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5
Brandon Nakashima (USA) bt Nicolas Moreno de Alboran (USA) 6-1, 6-7 (6/8), 6-3, 6-2
Women
1st rd
Marie Bouzkova (CZE) bt Veronika Kudermetova (RUS x29) 6-2, 6-4
Donna Vekic (CRO) bt Lesia Tsurenko (UKR) 6-5 - retired
Wang Yafan (CHN) bt Maria Timofeeva (RUS) 6-3, 6-3
Dayana Yastremska (UKR x30) bt Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 3-6, 6-3, 6-3
