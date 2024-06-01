Open Menu

Tennis: French Open Results

Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Tennis: French Open results

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) French Open results on Saturday, the seventh day of the 2024 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeded player):

Women

3rd rd

Elena Rybakina (KAZ x4) bt Elise Mertens (BEL x25) 6-4, 6-2

Varvara Gracheva (FRA) bt Irina-Camelia Begu (ROM) 7-5, 6-3

