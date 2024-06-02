Tennis: French Open Results - 1st Update
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2024 | 04:40 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) French Open results on Sunday, the eighth day of the 2024 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeded player):
4th rd
Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Anastasia Potapova (RUS) 6-0, 6-0
Marketa Vondrousova (CZE x5) bt Olga Danilovic (SRB) 6-4, 6-2
Coco Gauff (USA x3) bt Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA) 6-1, 6-2
