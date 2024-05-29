Tennis: French Open Results - 2nd Update
Faizan Hashmi Published May 29, 2024 | 01:40 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) French Open results on Tuesday, the third day of the 2024 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeded player):
Men
1st rd
Taylor Fritz (USA x12) bt Federico Coria (ARG) 2-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-1
Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG x28) bt Arthur Cazaux (FRA) 3-6, 6-2, 6-1, 6-4
Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) bt Adam Walton (AUS) 6-2, 6-4, 7-5
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) bt Valentin Vacherot (MON) 4-6, 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (7/2)
Casper Ruud (NOR x7) bt Felipe Meligeni Alves (BRA) 6-3, 6-4, 6-3
Alex De Minaur (AUS x11) bt Alex Michelsen (USA) 6-1, 6-0, 6-2
Jaume Munar (ESP) bt Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1
Mariano Navone (ARG x31) bt Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 5-7, 6-1, 6-3, 6-0
Tomas Machac (CZE) bt Nuno Borges (POR) 7-6 (7/3), 6-4, 6-3
Women
1st rd
Zheng Qinwen (CHN x7) bt Alize Cornet (FRA) 6-2, 6-1
Tamara Korpatsch (GER) bt Ashlyn Krueger (USA) 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (11/9)
Elina Avanesyan (RUS) bt Zhu Lin (CHN) 6-2, 6-4
Anna Blinkova (RUS) bt Sorana Cirstea (ROM x28) 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (10/5)
Elise Mertens (BEL x25) bt Maria Lourdes Carle (ARG) 6-3, 7-6 (10/8)
Petra Martic (CRO) bt Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) 6-4, 6-4
Arantxa Rus (NED) bt Angelique Kerber (GER) 6-4, 6-3
Elena Rybakina (KAZ x4) bt Greet Minnen (BEL) 6-2, 6-3
Peyton Stearns (USA) bt Lucija Ciric Bagaric (CRO) 6-3, 6-7 (8/10), 7-6 (10/6)
Daria Kasatkina (RUS x10) bt Magdalena Frech (POL) 7-5, 6-1
Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x2) bt Erika Andreeva (RUS) 6-1, 6-2
