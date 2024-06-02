Tennis: French Open Results - 2nd Update
Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2024 | 01:10 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) French Open results on Saturday, the seventh day of the 2024 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeded player):
Men
3rd rd
Alexander Zverev (GER x4) bt Tallon Griekspoor (NED x26) 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (10/3)
Alex De Minaur (AUS x11) bt Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3
Daniil Medvedev (RUS x5) bt Tomas Machac (CZE) 7-6 (7/4), 7-5, 1-6, 6-4
Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN x21) bt Ben Shelton (USA x15) 6-4, 6-2, 6-1
Hubert Hurkacz (POL x8) bt Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 6-3, 7-6 (7/0), 4-6, 6-1
Women
3rd rd
Elina Avanesyan (RUS) bt Zheng Qinwen (CHN x7) 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (10/6)
Jasmine Paolini (ITA x12) bt Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 6-1, 3-6, 6-0
Elina Svitolina (UKR x15) bt Ana Bogdan (ROM) 7-5, 6-2
Elena Rybakina (KAZ x4) bt Elise Mertens (BEL x25) 6-4, 6-2
Varvara Gracheva (FRA) bt Irina-Camelia Begu (ROM) 7-5, 6-3
Mirra Andreeva (RUS) bt Peyton Stearns (USA) 6-2, 6-1
Emma Navarro (USA x22) bt Madison Keys (USA x14) 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/3)
Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x2) bt Paula Badosa (ESP) 7-5, 6-1
