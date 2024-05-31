Tennis: French Open Results - 3rd Update
Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2024 | 01:40 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) French Open results on Thursday, the fifth day of the 2024 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeded player):
Men
2nd rd
Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) bt Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) 6-4, 6-1, 6-2
Tommy Paul (USA x14) bt Fabio Fognini (ITA) 6-1, 6-0, 6-2
Alexander Zverev (GER x4) bt David Goffin (BEL) 7-6 (7/4), 6-2, 6-2
Tallon Griekspoor (NED x26) bt Luciano Darderi (ITA) 7-6 (7/2), 6-3, 6-3
Alex De Minaur (AUS x11) bt Jaume Munar (ESP) 7-5, 6-1, 6-4
Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) bt Alexander Bublik (KAZ x19) 6-2, 6-2, 6-3
Daniil Medvedev (RUS x5) bt Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) 6-1, 5-0 - retired
Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) bt Alexandre Muller (FRA) 6-4, 6-1, 6-3
Zhang Zhizhen (CHN) bt Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) 7-5, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4
Ben Shelton (USA x15) bt Kei Nishikori (JPN) 7-6 (9/7), 6-4 - retired
Félix Auger-Aliassime (CAN x21) bt Henri Squire (GER) 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2
Sebastian Korda (USA x27) bt Kwon Soon-woo (KOR) 6-4, 6-4, 1-6, 6-3
Hubert Hurkacz (POL x8) bt Brandon Nakashima (USA) 6-7 (2/7), 6-1, 6-3, 7-6 (7/5)
Denis Shapovalov (CAN) bt Frances Tiafoe (USA x25) 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 6-2, 6-4
Zizou Bergs (BEL) bt Maximilian Marterer (GER) 3-6, 6-3, 6-1, 6-3
Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x10) bt Fabian Marozsan (HUN) 6-0, 6-3, 6-4
Corentin Moutet (FRA) bt Alexander Shevchenko (KAZ) 6-4, 6-2, 0-6, 6-3
Sebastian Ofner (AUT) bt Sebastian Baez (ARG x20) 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 7-5, 7-6 (10/5)
2nd rd
Marie Bouzkova (CZE) bt Jana Fett (CRO) 6-2, 6-2
Anastasia Potapova (RUS) bt Viktorija Golubic (SUI) 6-2, 6-2
Wang Xinyu (CHN) bt Viktoriya Tomova (BUL) 7-5, 5-7, 6-1
Olga Danilovic (SRB) bt Danielle Collins (USA x11) 6-7 (3/7), 7-5, 6-4
Donna Vekic (CRO) bt Marta Kostyuk (UKR x18) 7-5, 6-4
Chloe Paquet (FRA) bt Katerina Siniakova (CZE x32) 3-6, 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (10/6)
Marketa Vondrousova (CZE x5) bt Katie Volynets (USA) 0-6, 6-1, 6-4
Dayana Yastremska (UKR x30) bt Wang Yafan (CHN) 6-2, 6-0
Liudmila Samsonova (RUS x17) bt Amanda Anisimova (USA) 6-2, 6-1
Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA) bt Cristina Bucsa (ESP) 6-1, 6-4
Clara Tauson (DEN) bt Jelena Ostapenko (LAT x9) 7-6 (7/4), 4-6, 6-3
Leylah Fernandez (CAN x31) bt Wang Xiyu (CHN) 6-3, 6-4
Elina Avanesyan (RUS) bt Anna Blinkova (RUS) 6-3, 6-0
Elina Svitolina (UKR x15) bt Diane Parry (FRA) 6-4, 7-6 (7/3)
Elise Mertens (BEL x25) bt Petra Martic (CRO) 6-4, 6-3
Elena Rybakina (KAZ x4) bt Arantxa Rus (NED) 6-3, 6-4
Madison Keys (USA x14) bt Mayar Sherif (EGY) 6-0, 7-6 (9/7)
Paula Badosa (ESP) bt Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) 4-6, 6-1, 7-5
Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x2) bt Moyuka Uchijima (JPN) 6-2, 6-2
