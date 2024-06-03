Open Menu

Tennis: French Open Results - 4th Update

Published June 03, 2024

Tennis: French Open results - 4th update

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) French Open results on Sunday, the eighth day of the 2024 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeded player):

Men

4th rd

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x9) bt Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) 3-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-2, 6-2

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x3) bt Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN x21) 6-3, 6-3, 6-1

Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x10) bt Hubert Hurkacz (POL x8) 7-6 (7/5), 6-4, 7-6 (7/3)

Women

4th rd

Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Anastasia Potapova (RUS) 6-0, 6-0

Marketa Vondrousova (CZE x5) bt Olga Danilovic (SRB) 6-4, 6-2

Coco Gauff (USA x3) bt Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA) 6-1, 6-2

Ons Jabeur (TUN x8) bt Clara Tauson (DEN) 6-4, 6-4

