Tennis: French Open Results - 4th Update
Faizan Hashmi Published June 03, 2024 | 02:10 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) French Open results on Sunday, the eighth day of the 2024 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeded player):
Men
4th rd
Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x9) bt Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) 3-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-2, 6-2
Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x3) bt Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN x21) 6-3, 6-3, 6-1
Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x10) bt Hubert Hurkacz (POL x8) 7-6 (7/5), 6-4, 7-6 (7/3)
4th rd
Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Anastasia Potapova (RUS) 6-0, 6-0
Marketa Vondrousova (CZE x5) bt Olga Danilovic (SRB) 6-4, 6-2
Coco Gauff (USA x3) bt Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA) 6-1, 6-2
Ons Jabeur (TUN x8) bt Clara Tauson (DEN) 6-4, 6-4
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border
SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse
Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC
CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family
Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik
Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..
PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps
Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers
NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais
Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling
More Stories From World
-
Mexico's 'historic' election turns violent1 hour ago
-
Pilot dies after planes collide at Portugal air show1 hour ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result2 hours ago
-
New Fenerbahce coach Mourinho gets warm welcome in Istanbul2 hours ago
-
Cricket: West Indies v Papua New Guinea T20 World Cup scores2 hours ago
-
RugbyU: French Top 14 results2 hours ago
-
Former England rugby league great Burrow dies aged 412 hours ago
-
West Indies beat Papua New Guinea by five wickets in T20 World Cup2 hours ago
-
Champions League kings Madrid deliver on celebration promise2 hours ago
-
Tennis: French Open results - 3rd update2 hours ago
-
Djokovic 3 a.m. finish sparks health fears in tennis2 hours ago
-
Lightning injures 18 people in Czech Republic2 hours ago