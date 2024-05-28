Tennis: French Open Results - 5th Update
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2024 | 01:20 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) French Open results on Monday, the second day of the 2024 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeding):
Men
1st rd
Lorenzo Musetti (ITA x30) bt Daniel Galan (COL) 6-3, 6-3, 7-5
Francisco Cerundolo (ARG x23) bt Yannick Hanfmann (GER) 6-3, 6-3, 6-4
Filip Misolic (AUT) bt Otto Virtanen (FIN) 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2
Tommy Paul (USA x14) bt Pedro Cachin (ARG) 6-2, 6-3, 6-1
Alexander Zverev (GER x4) bt Rafael Nadal (ESP) 6-3, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3
Karen Khachanov (RUS x18) bt Sumit Nagal (IND) 6-2, 6-0, 7-6 (7/5)
Jozef Kovalik (SVK) bt Marcos Giron (USA) 7-6 (7/3), 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7/5)
Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) bt Arthur Fils (FRA x29) 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2
Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x9) bt Marton Fucsovics (HUN) 7-6 (9/7), 6-4, 6-1
Ben Shelton (USA x15) bt Hugo Gaston (FRA) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4
Henri Squire (GER) bt Max Purcell (AUS) 6-2, 6-2, 3-6, 4-6, 7-6 (12/10)
Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN x21) bt Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) 6-2, 6-4, 6-4
Kwon Soonwoo (KOR) bt Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) 6-3, 6-4, 6-3
Denis Shapovalov (CAN) bt Luca Van Assche (FRA) 6-3, 6-4, 6-4
Alexander Shevchenko (KAZ) bt Aslan Karatsev (RUS) 6-4, 4-6, 1-6, 6-1, 6-4
Sebastian Baez (ARG x20) bt Gustavo Heide (BRA) 4-6, 6-3, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3
Pavel Kotov (RUS) bt Cameron Norrie (GBR x32) 4-6, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-2
Jannik Sinner (ITA x2) bt Christopher Eubanks (USA) 6-3, 6-3, 6-4
Women
1st rd
Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Leolia Jeanjean (FRA) 6-1, 6-2
Anastasia Potapova (RUS) bt Kamilla Rakhimova (RUS) 6-2, 6-3
Viktoriya Tomova (BUL) bt Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS x16) 6-3, 7-6 (7/5)
Danielle Collins (USA x11) bt Caroline Dolehide (USA) 6-3, 6-4
Marketa Vondrousova (CZE x5) bt Rebeka Masarova (ESP) 6-1, 6-3
Coco Gauff (USA x3) bt Julia Avdeeva (RUS) 6-1, 6-1
Liudmila Samsonova (RUS x17) bt Magda Linette (POL) 6-1, 6-1
Cristina Bucsa (ESP) bt Yuliia Starodubtseva (UKR) 6-4, 6-1
Leylah Fernandez (CAN x31) bt Jessika Ponchet (FRA) 6-2, 6-0
Camila Osorio (COL) bt Anhelina Kalinina (UKR) 3-6, 7-6 (7/2), 4-1 -- retired
Ons Jabeur (TUN x8) bt Sachia Vickery (USA) 6-3, 6-2
Anna Kalinskaya (RUS x23) bt Clara Burel (FRA) 7-6 (7/3), 7-5
Bianca Andreescu (CAN) bt Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP) 7-5, 6-1
Hailey Baptiste (USA) bt Kayla Day (USA) 4-6, 6-2, 6-2
Jasmine Paolini (ITA x12) bt Daria Saville (AUS) 6-3, 6-4
Elina Svitolina (UKR x15) bt Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 3-6, 6-4, 6-2
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS x20) bt Panna Udvardy (HUN) 6-3, 6-4
Varvara Gracheva (FRA) bt Maria Sakkari (GRE x6) 3-6, 6-4, 6-3
Irina-Camelia Begu (ROM) bt Julia Riera (ARG) 6-2, 6-2
Linda Noskova (CZE x27) bt Harriet Dart (GBR) 7-6 (7/3), 6-4
