Tennis: French Open Results - 5th Update

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2024 | 01:20 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) French Open results on Monday, the second day of the 2024 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeding):

Men

1st rd

Lorenzo Musetti (ITA x30) bt Daniel Galan (COL) 6-3, 6-3, 7-5

Francisco Cerundolo (ARG x23) bt Yannick Hanfmann (GER) 6-3, 6-3, 6-4

Filip Misolic (AUT) bt Otto Virtanen (FIN) 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2

Tommy Paul (USA x14) bt Pedro Cachin (ARG) 6-2, 6-3, 6-1

Alexander Zverev (GER x4) bt Rafael Nadal (ESP) 6-3, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3

Karen Khachanov (RUS x18) bt Sumit Nagal (IND) 6-2, 6-0, 7-6 (7/5)

Jozef Kovalik (SVK) bt Marcos Giron (USA) 7-6 (7/3), 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7/5)

Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) bt Arthur Fils (FRA x29) 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x9) bt Marton Fucsovics (HUN) 7-6 (9/7), 6-4, 6-1

Ben Shelton (USA x15) bt Hugo Gaston (FRA) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4

Henri Squire (GER) bt Max Purcell (AUS) 6-2, 6-2, 3-6, 4-6, 7-6 (12/10)

Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN x21) bt Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) 6-2, 6-4, 6-4

Kwon Soonwoo (KOR) bt Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) 6-3, 6-4, 6-3

Denis Shapovalov (CAN) bt Luca Van Assche (FRA) 6-3, 6-4, 6-4

Alexander Shevchenko (KAZ) bt Aslan Karatsev (RUS) 6-4, 4-6, 1-6, 6-1, 6-4

Sebastian Baez (ARG x20) bt Gustavo Heide (BRA) 4-6, 6-3, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3

Pavel Kotov (RUS) bt Cameron Norrie (GBR x32) 4-6, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-2

Jannik Sinner (ITA x2) bt Christopher Eubanks (USA) 6-3, 6-3, 6-4

Women

1st rd

Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Leolia Jeanjean (FRA) 6-1, 6-2

Anastasia Potapova (RUS) bt Kamilla Rakhimova (RUS) 6-2, 6-3

Viktoriya Tomova (BUL) bt Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS x16) 6-3, 7-6 (7/5)

Danielle Collins (USA x11) bt Caroline Dolehide (USA) 6-3, 6-4

Marketa Vondrousova (CZE x5) bt Rebeka Masarova (ESP) 6-1, 6-3

Coco Gauff (USA x3) bt Julia Avdeeva (RUS) 6-1, 6-1

Liudmila Samsonova (RUS x17) bt Magda Linette (POL) 6-1, 6-1

Cristina Bucsa (ESP) bt Yuliia Starodubtseva (UKR) 6-4, 6-1

Leylah Fernandez (CAN x31) bt Jessika Ponchet (FRA) 6-2, 6-0

Camila Osorio (COL) bt Anhelina Kalinina (UKR) 3-6, 7-6 (7/2), 4-1 -- retired

Ons Jabeur (TUN x8) bt Sachia Vickery (USA) 6-3, 6-2

Anna Kalinskaya (RUS x23) bt Clara Burel (FRA) 7-6 (7/3), 7-5

Bianca Andreescu (CAN) bt Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP) 7-5, 6-1

Hailey Baptiste (USA) bt Kayla Day (USA) 4-6, 6-2, 6-2

Jasmine Paolini (ITA x12) bt Daria Saville (AUS) 6-3, 6-4

Elina Svitolina (UKR x15) bt Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 3-6, 6-4, 6-2

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS x20) bt Panna Udvardy (HUN) 6-3, 6-4

Varvara Gracheva (FRA) bt Maria Sakkari (GRE x6) 3-6, 6-4, 6-3

Irina-Camelia Begu (ROM) bt Julia Riera (ARG) 6-2, 6-2

Linda Noskova (CZE x27) bt Harriet Dart (GBR) 7-6 (7/3), 6-4

