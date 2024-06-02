Tennis: French Open results - 5th update

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published June 02, 2024 | 08:50 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) French Open results on Saturday, the seventh day of the 2024 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeded player):

Men

3rd rd

Francisco Cerundolo (ARG x23) bt Tommy Paul (USA x14) 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2

Taylor Fritz (USA x12) bt Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) 6-3, 6-2, 6-7 (4/7), 5-7, 6-3

Casper Ruud (NOR x7) bt Tomas Etcheverry (ARG x28) 6-4, 1-6, 6-2, 6-2

Alexander Zverev (GER x4) bt Tallon Griekspoor (NED x26) 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (10/3)

Holger Rune (DEN x13) bt Jozef Kovalík (SVK) 7-5, 6-1, 7-6 (7/2)

Alex De Minaur (AUS x11) bt Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3

Daniil Medvedev (RUS x5) bt Tomas Machac (CZE) 7-6 (7/4), 7-5, 1-6, 6-4

Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN x21) bt Ben Shelton (USA x15) 6-4, 6-2, 6-1

Hubert Hurkacz (POL x8) bt Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 6-3, 7-6 (7/0), 4-6, 6-1

Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x10) bt Zizou Bergs (BEL) 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 4-6, 6-4

Women

3rd rd

Elina Avanesyan (RUS) bt Zheng Qinwen (CHN x7) 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (10/6)

Jasmine Paolini (ITA x12) bt Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 6-1, 3-6, 6-0

Elina Svitolina (UKR x15) bt Ana Bogdan (ROM) 7-5, 6-2

Elena Rybakina (KAZ x4) bt Elise Mertens (BEL x25) 6-4, 6-2

Varvara Gracheva (FRA) bt Irina-Camelia Begu (ROM) 7-5, 6-3

Mirra Andreeva (RUS) bt Peyton Stearns (USA) 6-2, 6-1

Emma Navarro (USA x22) bt Madison Keys (USA x14) 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/3)

Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x2) bt Paula Badosa (ESP) 7-5, 6-1

