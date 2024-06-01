Open Menu

Tennis: French Open Results - Collated

Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2024 | 08:50 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) French Open results on Friday, the sixth day of the 2024 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeded player):

Men

3rd rd

Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) bt Andrey Rublev (RUS x6) 7-6 (8/6), 6-2, 6-4

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x9) bt Zhang Zhizhen (CHN) 6-3, 6-3, 6-1

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x3) bt Sebastian Korda (USA x27) 6-4, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3

Corentin Moutet (FRA) bt Sebastian Ofner (AUT) 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-1

Jannik Sinner (ITA x2) bt Pavel Kotov (RUS) 6-4, 6-4, 6-4

Matches suspended overnight

Hubert Hurkacz (POL x8) leads Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 6-3, 7-6 (7/0), 2-1

Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN x21) leads Ben Shelton (USA x15) 5-4

Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x10) leads Zizou Bergs (BEL) 6-3, 2-1

Women

3rd rd

Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Marie Bouzkova (CZE) 6-4, 6-2

Anastasia Potapova (RUS) bt Wang Xinyu (CHN) 7-5, 6-7 (6/8), 6-4

Olga Danilovic (SRB) bt Donna Vekic (CRO) 0-6, 7-5, 7-6 (10/8)

Marketa Vondrousova (CZE x5) bt Chloe Paquet (FRA) 6-1, 6-3

Coco Gauff (USA x3) bt Dayana Yastremska (UKR x30) 6-2, 6-4

Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA) bt Liudmila Samsonova (RUS x17) 7-6 (7/4), 6-2

Clara Tauson (DEN) bt Sofia Kenin (USA) 6-2, 7-5

Ons Jabeur (TUN x8) bt Leylah Fernandez (CAN x31) 6-4, 7-6 (7/5)

