Tennis: French Open Results - Collated
Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2024 | 08:50 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) French Open results on Friday, the sixth day of the 2024 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeded player):
Men
3rd rd
Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) bt Andrey Rublev (RUS x6) 7-6 (8/6), 6-2, 6-4
Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x9) bt Zhang Zhizhen (CHN) 6-3, 6-3, 6-1
Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x3) bt Sebastian Korda (USA x27) 6-4, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3
Corentin Moutet (FRA) bt Sebastian Ofner (AUT) 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-1
Jannik Sinner (ITA x2) bt Pavel Kotov (RUS) 6-4, 6-4, 6-4
Matches suspended overnight
Hubert Hurkacz (POL x8) leads Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 6-3, 7-6 (7/0), 2-1
Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN x21) leads Ben Shelton (USA x15) 5-4
Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x10) leads Zizou Bergs (BEL) 6-3, 2-1
Women
3rd rd
Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Marie Bouzkova (CZE) 6-4, 6-2
Anastasia Potapova (RUS) bt Wang Xinyu (CHN) 7-5, 6-7 (6/8), 6-4
Olga Danilovic (SRB) bt Donna Vekic (CRO) 0-6, 7-5, 7-6 (10/8)
Marketa Vondrousova (CZE x5) bt Chloe Paquet (FRA) 6-1, 6-3
Coco Gauff (USA x3) bt Dayana Yastremska (UKR x30) 6-2, 6-4
Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA) bt Liudmila Samsonova (RUS x17) 7-6 (7/4), 6-2
Clara Tauson (DEN) bt Sofia Kenin (USA) 6-2, 7-5
Ons Jabeur (TUN x8) bt Leylah Fernandez (CAN x31) 6-4, 7-6 (7/5)
