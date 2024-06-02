Tennis: French Open Results - Collated
Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2024 | 09:30 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) French Open results on Saturday, the seventh day of the 2024 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeded player):
Men
3rd rd
Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) bt Lorenzo Musetti (ITA x30) 7-5, 6-7 (6/8), 2-6, 6-3, 6-0
Francisco Cerundolo (ARG x23) bt Tommy Paul (USA x14) 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2
Taylor Fritz (USA x12) bt Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) 6-3, 6-2, 6-7 (4/7), 5-7, 6-3
Casper Ruud (NOR x7) bt Tomas Etcheverry (ARG x28) 6-4, 1-6, 6-2, 6-2
Alexander Zverev (GER x4) bt Tallon Griekspoor (NED x26) 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (10/3)
Holger Rune (DEN x13) bt Jozef Kovalík (SVK) 7-5, 6-1, 7-6 (7/2)
Alex De Minaur (AUS x11) bt Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3
Daniil Medvedev (RUS x5) bt Tomas Machac (CZE) 7-6 (7/4), 7-5, 1-6, 6-4
Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN x21) bt Ben Shelton (USA x15) 6-4, 6-2, 6-1
Hubert Hurkacz (POL x8) bt Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 6-3, 7-6 (7/0), 4-6, 6-1
Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x10) bt Zizou Bergs (BEL) 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 4-6, 6-4
Women
3rd rd
Elina Avanesyan (RUS) bt Zheng Qinwen (CHN x7) 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (10/6)
Jasmine Paolini (ITA x12) bt Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 6-1, 3-6, 6-0
Elina Svitolina (UKR x15) bt Ana Bogdan (ROM) 7-5, 6-2
Elena Rybakina (KAZ x4) bt Elise Mertens (BEL x25) 6-4, 6-2
Varvara Gracheva (FRA) bt Irina-Camelia Begu (ROM) 7-5, 6-3
Mirra Andreeva (RUS) bt Peyton Stearns (USA) 6-2, 6-1
Emma Navarro (USA x22) bt Madison Keys (USA x14) 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/3)
Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x2) bt Paula Badosa (ESP) 7-5, 6-1
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border
SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse
Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC
CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family
Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik
Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..
PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps
Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers
NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais
Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling
More Stories From World
-
Djokovic into French Open last 16 after early hours five-set epic15 seconds ago
-
Serbia reruns local elections in capital22 seconds ago
-
Meet Neo Px: the super plant that attacks air pollution26 seconds ago
-
WHO countries prolong talks on pandemic accord10 minutes ago
-
Boeing Starliner's crewed launch abruptly halted, again10 minutes ago
-
Israel's anti-Hezbollah strikes hit Lebanese villages11 minutes ago
-
Bulgarian nostalgia for Communism feeds anti-EU propaganda20 minutes ago
-
EU readies for elections with far-right set to surge20 minutes ago
-
Feeling flush: Japan's high-tech toilets go global20 minutes ago
-
Pandemic, war anger boost far right in EU vote20 minutes ago
-
'They must find work': Germany pushes jobs for Ukraine refugees30 minutes ago
-
Tennis: French Open results - 4th update30 minutes ago