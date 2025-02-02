Tennis: Linz WTA Results
Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2025 | 01:20 AM
Linz, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) results from the WTA tournament in Linz on Saturday (x denotes seeding):
Semi-finals
Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS x4) bt Karolina Muchova (CZE x1) 6-0, 6-4
Dayana Yastremska (UKR x5) bt Clara Tauson (DEN x8) 6-1, 6-4
