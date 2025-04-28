Tennis: Madrid Open ATP/WTA Results
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2025 | 06:00 PM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) results from ATP Madrid Open and WTA 1000 on Monday (x denotes seeding):
Women
4th rd
Mirra Andreeva (RUS x7) bt Yuliia Starodubtseva (UKR) 6-1, 6-4
Coco Gauff (USA x4) bt Belinda Bencic (SUI) 6-4, 6-2
Recent Stories
Dubai Customs awarded 2025 Golden Peacock National Quality Award
Shahid Afridi advises Mohammad Rizwan to refrain from making excuses
Sanam Javed, her husband detained from outside Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail
PSL X: Karachi Kings’ foreign players to return to Pakistan from Dubai today
Indian RJ Mehwish’s new video fuels rumours about relations with Cricketer Yuz ..
Nahid Rana joins Peshawar Zalmi for PSL X
TCL Hosts Exclusive Tech Event, "TCL Vision," in Bhurban to Unveil Premium QD Mi ..
PCB reschedules two HBL PSL X matches due to heatwave
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025
More Stories From World
-
Tennis: Madrid Open ATP/WTA results1 minute ago
-
POMF hosts dinner in honor of visiting Journalist Waqar Ali Khan21 minutes ago
-
Palestinian official tells ICJ Israel using aid blockage as 'weapon of war'21 minutes ago
-
Japan's Saigo wins playoff for LPGA Chevron title and first major win31 minutes ago
-
Conclave to elect new pope starts May 71 hour ago
-
Putin orders surprise three-day ceasefire in May1 hour ago
-
China welcomes measures to cool down current situation in wake of Pahalgam incident2 hours ago
-
Germany's next cabinet under leader-in-waiting Merz takes shape2 hours ago
-
Russia says claims over annexed Ukraine regions key to peace2 hours ago
-
Dubai Customs awarded 2025 Golden Peacock National Quality Award2 hours ago
-
Advent of Holy Journey: All arrangements finalized for smooth Hajj Operations, Director Madinah2 hours ago
-
China can build over 40 nuclear units at once, report says3 hours ago