Tennis: Madrid Open ATP/WTA Results

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Tennis: Madrid Open ATP/WTA results

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) results from ATP Madrid Open and WTA 1000 on Monday (x denotes seeding):

Women

4th rd

Mirra Andreeva (RUS x7) bt Yuliia Starodubtseva (UKR) 6-1, 6-4

Coco Gauff (USA x4) bt Belinda Bencic (SUI) 6-4, 6-2

