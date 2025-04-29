Tennis: Madrid Open ATP/WTA Results
Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2025 | 06:40 PM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) results from ATP Madrid Open and WTA 1000 on Tuesday (x denotes seeding):
Men
3rd rd
Tommy Paul (USA x11) bt Karen Khachanov (RUS x24) 6-3, 3-6, 6-2
Frances Tiafoe (USA x16) bt Alexandre Muller (FRA) 6-3, 6-3
Alex De Minaur (AUS x6) bt Denis Shapovalov (CAN x29) 6-3, 7-6 (7/3)
Women
4th rd
Iga Swiatek (POL x2) bt Diana Shnaider (RUS x13) 6-0, 6-7 (3/7), 6-4
