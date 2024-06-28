Tennis: Mallorca ATP Results - Collated
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 28, 2024 | 09:00 AM
Palma, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Mallorca ATP results on Thursday (x denotes seeded player):
Quarter finals
Paul Jubb (GBR) bt Ben Shelton (USA x1) 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (10/8)
Sebastian Ofner (AUT) bt Alex Michelsen (USA) 3-6, 7-5, 6-3
Alejandro Tabilo (CHI x4) bt Jakub Mensík (CZE) 6-4, 6-4
Gael Monfils (FRA x6) bt Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 6-3, 4-6, 6-4
