Open Menu

Tennis: Mallorca ATP Results - Collated

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 28, 2024 | 09:00 AM

Tennis: Mallorca ATP results - collated

Palma, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Mallorca ATP results on Thursday (x denotes seeded player):

Quarter finals

Paul Jubb (GBR) bt Ben Shelton (USA x1) 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (10/8)

Sebastian Ofner (AUT) bt Alex Michelsen (USA) 3-6, 7-5, 6-3

Alejandro Tabilo (CHI x4) bt Jakub Mensík (CZE) 6-4, 6-4

Gael Monfils (FRA x6) bt Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 6-3, 4-6, 6-4

Related Topics

USA

Recent Stories

ECC approves technical supplementary grants

ECC approves technical supplementary grants

9 hours ago
 Govt urged to take serious action against Swat lik ..

Govt urged to take serious action against Swat like incidents

10 hours ago
 Shanghai Yangpu District: A model for Karachi's ur ..

Shanghai Yangpu District: A model for Karachi's urban development

11 hours ago
 'Azm-e-Istehkam' imperative for peace, stability, ..

'Azm-e-Istehkam' imperative for peace, stability, economic activity: Asif

11 hours ago
 Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) award ceremony on ..

Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) award ceremony on June 28

11 hours ago
 Court rejects PTI founder & his wife's appeals for ..

Court rejects PTI founder & his wife's appeals for suspension of sentence in mar ..

11 hours ago
Steps taken for preparation, delivery of pending 8 ..

Steps taken for preparation, delivery of pending 80,000 certificates: BBISE chai ..

11 hours ago
 SSUET organizes seminar to mark Int'l Olympic Day

SSUET organizes seminar to mark Int'l Olympic Day

11 hours ago
 Members of the National Assembly from various con ..

Members of the National Assembly from various constituencies Thursday called on ..

11 hours ago
 Legal reforms essential to ensure justice, equalit ..

Legal reforms essential to ensure justice, equality for women: Federal Minister ..

11 hours ago
 Commissioner Karachi chairs meeting of Council of ..

Commissioner Karachi chairs meeting of Council of Libraries

11 hours ago
 BSP supports GB’s local communities through eco- ..

BSP supports GB’s local communities through eco-tourism, sustainable managemen ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World