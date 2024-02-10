Open Menu

Tennis: Marseille ATP Results

Published February 10, 2024

Tennis: Marseille ATP results

Marseille, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) results from the ATP tournament in Marseille on Friday (x denotes seeding):

Quarter-finals

Hubert Hurkacz (POL x1) bt Tomas Machac (CZE) 6-3, 6-4

Ugo Humbert (FRA x4) bt Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP x5) 6-1, 6-4

Karen Khachanov (RUS x3) bt Zhang Zhizhen (CHN) 6-4, 6-1

Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x2) bt Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) 6-3, 7-6 (7/3)

