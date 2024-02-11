Open Menu

Tennis: Marseille ATP Results

Published February 11, 2024

Tennis: Marseille ATP results

Marseille, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) results from the ATP tournament in Marseille on Saturday (x denotes seeding):

Semi-finals

Ugo Humbert (FRA x4) bt Hubert Hurkacz (POL x1) 6-4, 6-4

Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x2) bt Karen Khachanov (RUS x3) 6-7 (3/7), 6-4, 7-6 (7/5)

