Tennis: Marseille Open ATP Results - 1st Update
Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2025 | 12:00 AM
Marseille, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Marseille Open ATP results on Friday (x denotes seeded player):
Quarter-finals
Daniil Medvedev (RUS x1) bt Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 6-3, 6-2
Zizou Bergs (BEL) bt Zhang Zhizhen (CHN) 7-5 - retired
Ugo Humbert (FRA x2) bt Lorenzo Sonego (ITA x7) 6-4, 6-4
