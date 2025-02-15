Open Menu

Tennis: Marseille Open ATP Results - 1st Update

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2025 | 12:00 AM

Tennis: Marseille Open ATP results - 1st update

Marseille, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Marseille Open ATP results on Friday (x denotes seeded player):

Quarter-finals

Daniil Medvedev (RUS x1) bt Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 6-3, 6-2

Zizou Bergs (BEL) bt Zhang Zhizhen (CHN) 7-5 - retired

Ugo Humbert (FRA x2) bt Lorenzo Sonego (ITA x7) 6-4, 6-4

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler welcomes Michigan Governor, witnesses si ..

RAK Ruler welcomes Michigan Governor, witnesses signing of agreement aimed at dr ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Wrestling Federation launches new strategy to ..

UAE Wrestling Federation launches new strategy to enhance sport of wrestling

2 hours ago
 World’s best triathletes to descend on Hudayriya ..

World’s best triathletes to descend on Hudayriyat Island for Modon World Triat ..

3 hours ago
 UAE broadens visa-on-arrival to Indian nationals

UAE broadens visa-on-arrival to Indian nationals

3 hours ago
 34th Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge set for thrilling ..

34th Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge set for thrilling showdown

3 hours ago
 European Commission views Trump's proposed 'recipr ..

European Commission views Trump's proposed 'reciprocal' trade policy as step in ..

3 hours ago
FOCP leads initiatives during 10th Gulf Cancer Awa ..

FOCP leads initiatives during 10th Gulf Cancer Awareness Week

4 hours ago
 Punjab Job Center Exhibits at LUMS Job Fair 2025, ..

Punjab Job Center Exhibits at LUMS Job Fair 2025, Fostering Youth-Industry Netwo ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs empowers Emirati talent with open da ..

Dubai Customs empowers Emirati talent with open day for private sector opportuni ..

4 hours ago
 Smartphone Toughness Explained: How realme Smartph ..

Smartphone Toughness Explained: How realme Smartphones are Built to Last

4 hours ago
 Supreme Organising Committee of IDEX, NAVDEX 2025, ..

Supreme Organising Committee of IDEX, NAVDEX 2025, International Defence Confere ..

4 hours ago
 SCCF 2025 launches with display of over 400 vintag ..

SCCF 2025 launches with display of over 400 vintage automobiles

4 hours ago

More Stories From World