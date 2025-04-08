Tennis: Monte Carlo Masters Results
Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2025 | 12:50 AM
Monte Carlo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) results from the Monte Carlo Masters on Monday (x denotes seeding):
1st rd
Matteo Berrettini (ITA) bt Mariano Navone (ARG) 6-4, 6-4
Jiri Lehecka (CZE) bt Sebastian Korda (USA) 6-3, 7-6 (9/7)
Lorenzo Musetti (ITA x13) bt Bu Yunchaokete (CHN) 4-6, 7-5, 6-3
Alejandro Tabilo (CHI) bt Stanislas Wawrinka (SUI) 1-6, 7-5, 7-5
Daniil Medvedev (RUS x9) bt Karen Khachanov (RUS) 7-5, 4-6, 6-4
Alexandre Muller (FRA) bt Camilo Ugo Carabelli (ARG) 6-4, 6-4
Marcos Giron (USA) bt Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 6-3, 7-6 (7/5)
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) bt Ben Shelton (USA x11) 6-7 (2/7), 6-2, 6-1
Gael Monfils (FRA) bt Fabian Marozsan (HUN) 4-6, 6-1, 6-1
Daniel Altmaier (GER) bt Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN x16) 7-6 (7/5), 6-3
Recent Stories
Abdulla Al Hamed seeks investment, partnerships with LA media & entertainment le ..
Abdullah bin Zayed, Azerbaijani FM discuss strengthening bilateral relations
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Cyprus Foreign Minister
What Kareena Kapoor thought of Shahid after their breakup?
HBL PSL 10 announces match officials
AJK President advises BoAJK management to focus on secure Scheduled Bank statu ..
Jashn-e-Baharan preparations underway in Jhang
Bannu Qaumi jirga calls on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Ganda ..
Saif bin Zayed honors members of MOI Air Wing who saved lives of nine people aft ..
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister (AJKPM) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq pledges to imple ..
Transport Authority takes action against transporters charging excessive fares
Small, medium scale farmers to benefit from second phase of Kisan Card initiativ ..
More Stories From World
-
Tennis: Monte Carlo Masters results6 minutes ago
-
Bengaluru edge Mumbai to spoil Bumrah's return in IPL26 minutes ago
-
Stocks sink again as Trump holds firm on tariffs56 minutes ago
-
Inter's bold treble bid bumps up against past glory at Bayern Munich56 minutes ago
-
World must act with urgency to save suffering Palestinians in besieged Gaza: top UN officials1 hour ago
-
China, Nicaragua strengthen cooperation through vocational training program2 hours ago
-
Myanmar's SAC chairman expresses gratitude to Chinese rescue teams1 hour ago
-
Pakistan Pavilion inaugurated at Middle East Energy 2025 in Dubai2 hours ago
-
Canada launches WTO complaint over US auto tariffs5 hours ago
-
Japan PM says agreed to more talks on tariffs in Trump call5 hours ago
-
Trump warns against 'stupid' panic as markets plummet5 hours ago
-
Boeing settles to avoid civil trial over Ethiopian Airlines crash5 hours ago