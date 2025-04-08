Open Menu

Tennis: Monte Carlo Masters Results

Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2025 | 12:50 AM

Tennis: Monte Carlo Masters results

Monte Carlo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) results from the Monte Carlo Masters on Monday (x denotes seeding):

1st rd

Matteo Berrettini (ITA) bt Mariano Navone (ARG) 6-4, 6-4

Jiri Lehecka (CZE) bt Sebastian Korda (USA) 6-3, 7-6 (9/7)

Lorenzo Musetti (ITA x13) bt Bu Yunchaokete (CHN) 4-6, 7-5, 6-3

Alejandro Tabilo (CHI) bt Stanislas Wawrinka (SUI) 1-6, 7-5, 7-5

Daniil Medvedev (RUS x9) bt Karen Khachanov (RUS) 7-5, 4-6, 6-4

Alexandre Muller (FRA) bt Camilo Ugo Carabelli (ARG) 6-4, 6-4

Marcos Giron (USA) bt Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 6-3, 7-6 (7/5)

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) bt Ben Shelton (USA x11) 6-7 (2/7), 6-2, 6-1

Gael Monfils (FRA) bt Fabian Marozsan (HUN) 4-6, 6-1, 6-1

Daniel Altmaier (GER) bt Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN x16) 7-6 (7/5), 6-3

More Stories From World