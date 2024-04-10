Tennis: Monte Carlo Masters Results - Collated
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2024 | 08:30 AM
Monte Carlo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) results from the Monte Carlo Masters on Tuesday (x denotes seeding):
1st rd
Alex de Minaur (AUS x11) bt Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 6-3, 6-0
Zhang Zhizhen (CHN) bt Marcos Giron (USA) 6-4, 3-6, 6-3
Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) bt Facundo Diaz Acosta (ARG) 6-2, 6-4
Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) bt Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 6-3, 6-1
Sebastian Korda (USA) bt Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) 6-1, 6-2
Hubert Hurkacz (POL x10) bt Jack Draper (GBR) 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7/2)
Tomas Etcheverry (ARG) bt Nicolas Jarry (CHI) 6-4, 7-5
Gael Monfils (FRA) bt Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 6-7 (7/9), 6-3, 7-5
2nd rd
Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) bt Roman Safiullin (RUS) 6-1, 6-2
Alexander Zverev (GER x5) bt Sebastian Ofner (AUT) 6-3, 6-4
Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) bt Borna Coric (CRO) 7-6 (7/2), 6-1
Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) bt Arthur Fils (FRA) 6-3, 7-5
