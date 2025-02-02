Open Menu

Tennis: Montpellier ATP Result

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2025 | 10:30 PM

Montpellier, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) result from the ATP tournament in Montpellier on Sunday (x denotes seeding):

Final

Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN x2) bt Aleksandar Kovacevic (USA) 6-2, 6-7 (7/9), 7-6 (7/2)

