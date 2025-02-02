Tennis: Montpellier ATP Results
Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2025 | 12:50 AM
Montpellier, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) results from the ATP tournament in Montpellier on Saturday (x denotes seeding):
Semi-finals
Aleksandar Kovacevic (USA) bt Andrey Rublev (RUS x1) 7-5, 6-4
Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN x2) bt Jesper de Jong (NED) 6-4, 7-6 (7/4)
Recent Stories
World-famous wellness experts Wim Hof, Amy Cuddy inspire entrepreneurs at SEF 20 ..
Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Draw pits Ons Jabeur against Jelena Ostapenko, as Emma ..
Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025 hosts empowering workshops for entreprene ..
Tahnoon bin Zayed issues resolution to reconstitute Board of Trustees of Mohamed ..
UAE, Indonesia review consolidating cooperation across various fields
‘Bil Emirati’ Strand champions local literary talent
Mansour bin Zayed visits Ali bin Saeed bin Salem Al Ketbi at his home in Al Ain
Mohammed Al Sharqi issues decision establishing Fujairah Philharmonic Orchestra
Ministerial meeting in Cairo affirms support for Gaza ceasefire, reconstruction
Dragon Oil achieves success in exploration drilling at East Crystal Well in Gulf ..
UAE hosts seminar on 'European Union Sanctions and Enhancing Cooperation to Stre ..
Rain of varying intensity expected Sunday
More Stories From World
-
Tennis: Montpellier ATP results6 minutes ago
-
Salah takes Liverpool nine clear, Forest hit Brighton for seven16 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results36 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table36 minutes ago
-
Salah takes Liverpool nine clear, Forest hit Brighton for seven46 minutes ago
-
Bayern survive late Kiel fightback to go nine points clear46 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table56 minutes ago
-
Scots held nerve to beat Italy, says satisfied Townsend56 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table2 hours ago
-
Trump says Venezuela to accept deported migrants, including gang members2 hours ago
-
Jones hat-trick secures Scots opening Six Nations win over Italy2 hours ago
-
Carbon monoxide gadget banned from cycling2 hours ago