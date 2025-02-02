Open Menu

Tennis: Montpellier ATP Results

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2025 | 12:50 AM

Montpellier, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) results from the ATP tournament in Montpellier on Saturday (x denotes seeding):

Semi-finals

Aleksandar Kovacevic (USA) bt Andrey Rublev (RUS x1) 7-5, 6-4

Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN x2) bt Jesper de Jong (NED) 6-4, 7-6 (7/4)

