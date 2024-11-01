Tennis: Paris Masters Results
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2024 | 12:40 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Paris Masters results on Thursday (x denotes seeding):
3rd rd
Alex De Minaur (AUS x9) bt Jack Draper (GBR) 5-7, 6-2, 6-3
Alexander Zverev (GER x3) bt Arthur Fils (FRA) 6-4, 3-6, 6-3
Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x10) bt Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) 6-7 (1/7), 6-4, 6-2
Karen Khachanov (RUS) bt Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 7-6 (7/5), 6-4
Jordan Thompson (AUS) bt Adrian Mannarino (FRA) 7-5, 7-6 (7/5)
Recent Stories
Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green environment: Marriyum Aurangz ..
Why have Spain floods killed so many?
Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam urges Ganda ..
Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosting Pakistan Week at Suwaidi Pa ..
PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" exhibition
Cheema hopeful 8th JMC to unveil new avenues of trade
Innovation, policy for advancing right to food highlighted in World Food Day eve ..
UNICEF warns of ‘deadly’ consequences from Israel’s ban on UNRWA
Mohsin Naqvi accords stately welcome to Sikh yatrees at State Guest House
Formation of Judicial Commission in next week: Rana Sanaullah
Pakistan’s solar boom gains momentum amid rising electricity costs
PM felicitates newly elected office bearers of PBA
More Stories From World
-
Iran warns of 'harsh' response to Israel attack: media2 minutes ago
-
Graham to make Scotland return against Fiji12 minutes ago
-
Musk a no-show at $1 mn giveaway US court hearing22 minutes ago
-
Manhunt after explosives left at Berlin train station32 minutes ago
-
Spain flood death toll soars to 15842 minutes ago
-
Why have Spain floods killed so many?50 minutes ago
-
Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosting Pakistan Week at Suwaidi Park1 hour ago
-
PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" exhibition1 hour ago
-
UNICEF warns of ‘deadly’ consequences from Israel’s ban on UNRWA1 hour ago
-
PM, Amir of Qatar visit gallery of Pakistani artworks at National Museum of Qatar2 hours ago
-
'Sister States: Pakistan and New York' documentary screened in New York3 hours ago
-
Meta shows strong growth as AI spending surges4 hours ago