Tennis: Paris Masters Results

Umer Jamshaid Published November 02, 2024 | 08:30 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Paris Masters results on Friday (x denotes seeding):

Quarter-finals

Holger Rune (DEN x13) bt Alex De Minaur (AUS x9) 6-4, 4-6, 7-5

Alexander Zverev (GER x3) bt Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x10) 7-5, 6-4

Ugo Humbert (FRA x15) bt Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6-2, 7-6 (7/4)

