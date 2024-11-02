Tennis: Paris Masters Results
Umer Jamshaid Published November 02, 2024 | 08:30 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Paris Masters results on Friday (x denotes seeding):
Quarter-finals
Holger Rune (DEN x13) bt Alex De Minaur (AUS x9) 6-4, 4-6, 7-5
Alexander Zverev (GER x3) bt Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x10) 7-5, 6-4
Ugo Humbert (FRA x15) bt Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6-2, 7-6 (7/4)
Recent Stories
Spain flood deaths top 200, more troops join rescue
Algerian Embassy marks 70th National Day in Islamabad
Death toll rises to 12 in Serbia train station roof collapse: minister
Roof collapse kills eight at Serbia train station: minister
Information Minister vows to revive PTV’s lost glory
Imran’s fight for power not people: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sena ..
Raja Pervez Ashraf, Hasan Murtaza call on Governor Punjab
2 MPA arrives in KP Assembly after release
Federal Minister visits Kashmir House, reaffirms support for Kashmir cause
Kenya reintroduces tax reforms with new deputy president
Samples of wheat purchased from PASSCO sent to laboratory for testing
Governor Sindh raises Pakistan-Russia flags on Russia's people's unity day
More Stories From World
-
Zverev downs Tsitsipas in Paris as Rune keeps ATP Finals bid alive7 hours ago
-
Piastri takes Brazil sprint pole ahead of Norris7 hours ago
-
Black man convicted by all-white jury to be executed in South Carolina7 hours ago
-
Morales supporters storm Bolivia barracks, take 'around 20' hostages7 hours ago
-
Zverev downs Tsitsipas in Paris as Rune keeps ATP Finals bid alive8 hours ago
-
US announces $425 mn in new Ukraine security aid8 hours ago
-
Zverev downs Tsitsipas to book place in semis of Paris Masters8 hours ago
-
Spain flood deaths top 200, more troops join rescue9 hours ago
-
Death toll rises to 12 in Serbia train station roof collapse: minister9 hours ago
-
Roof collapse kills eight at Serbia train station: minister9 hours ago
-
Kenya reintroduces tax reforms with new deputy president9 hours ago
-
Bloody gangland shootout puts France at 'tipping point'9 hours ago