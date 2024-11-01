Open Menu

Tennis: Paris Masters Results - 1st Update

Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2024 | 02:10 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Paris Masters results on Thursday (x denotes seeding):

3rd rd

Alex De Minaur (AUS x9) bt Jack Draper (GBR) 5-7, 6-2, 6-3

Alexander Zverev (GER x3) bt Arthur Fils (FRA) 6-4, 3-6, 6-3

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x10) bt Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) 6-7 (1/7), 6-4, 6-2

Karen Khachanov (RUS) bt Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 7-6 (7/5), 6-4

Jordan Thompson (AUS) bt Adrian Mannarino (FRA) 7-5, 7-6 (7/5)

Ugo Humbert (FRA x15) bt Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x2) 6-1, 3-6, 7-5

