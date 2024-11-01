Tennis: Paris Masters Results - Collated
Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2024 | 08:50 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Paris Masters results on Thursday (x denotes seeding):
3rd rd
Holger Rune (DEN x13) bt Arthur Cazaux (FRA) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4
Alex De Minaur (AUS x9) bt Jack Draper (GBR) 5-7, 6-2, 6-3
Alexander Zverev (GER x3) bt Arthur Fils (FRA) 6-4, 3-6, 6-3
Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x10) bt Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) 6-7 (1/7), 6-4, 6-2
Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x8) bt Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (7/5)
Karen Khachanov (RUS) bt Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 7-6 (7/5), 6-4
Jordan Thompson (AUS) bt Adrian Mannarino (FRA) 7-5, 7-6 (7/5)
Ugo Humbert (FRA x15) bt Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x2) 6-1, 3-6, 7-5
Recent Stories
Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green environment: Marriyum Aurangz ..
Why have Spain floods killed so many?
Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam urges Ganda ..
Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosting Pakistan Week at Suwaidi Pa ..
PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" exhibition
Cheema hopeful 8th JMC to unveil new avenues of trade
Innovation, policy for advancing right to food highlighted in World Food Day eve ..
UNICEF warns of ‘deadly’ consequences from Israel’s ban on UNRWA
Mohsin Naqvi accords stately welcome to Sikh yatrees at State Guest House
Formation of Judicial Commission in next week: Rana Sanaullah
Pakistan’s solar boom gains momentum amid rising electricity costs
PM felicitates newly elected office bearers of PBA
More Stories From World
-
Alcaraz suffers Paris Masters shock as race for Turin heats up5 minutes ago
-
Shelf-sharing seeks to save bookstores in Japan5 minutes ago
-
Bolivia's breadbasket squeezed by pro-Morales blockades15 minutes ago
-
Chad's army accused of killing 'scores' of fishermen in Nigeria: local sources15 minutes ago
-
Deadly Spain floods held up as warning at nature protection summit15 minutes ago
-
Apple narrowly beats estimates with boost from iPhone sales15 minutes ago
-
Summit to save nature enters final day with disagreement on funding35 minutes ago
-
Alcaraz suffers Paris Masters shock as race for Turin heats up35 minutes ago
-
Amazon results beat expectations, powered by cloud35 minutes ago
-
Harris blasts 'offensive' Trump for remarks on women35 minutes ago
-
Alcaraz stunned by 18th-ranked Humbert at Paris Masters45 minutes ago
-
Fright night: NY marks Halloween parade with political edge45 minutes ago