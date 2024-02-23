Tennis: Qatar Open Results - Collated
Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2024 | 12:30 AM
Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) results on Thursday at the ATP Qatar Open (x denotes seeding):
Quarter-finals
Jakub Mensik (CZE) bt Andrey Rublev (RUS x1) 6-4, 7-6 (8/6)
Gael Monfils (FRA) bt Ugo Humbert (FRA x3) 6-2, 6-4
Alexei Popyrin (AUS) bt Alexander Bublik (KAZ x4) 6-4, 6-4
Karen Khachanov (RUS x2) bt Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) 3-0 - retired
Recent Stories
Canadian sentenced to life in prison for 'terrorist' murders of Muslim family
Scotland's 'full focus' is on England result in Six Nations, says Townsend
Rossouw, bowlers help Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad in low-scoring fixture
Pakistan to present position on Israel in ICJ on Friday: FO Spokesperson
Dr Najeeb emphasis on completing IMF program
Ferrari's Sainz speeds to top of F1 test charts
ECP issues list of reserved seats for women, minorities in PA
Tennis: WTA Dubai Open results - 1st update
EU proposes cutting red tape and checks for farmers amid protests
Tennis: Qatar Open results
Hungary ruling party names court head to replace disgraced president
Two died in petrol agency fire incident
More Stories From World
-
Global Humanitarian leaders unite in urgent plea to world leaders to end carnage in Gaza26 minutes ago
-
Israeli strikes pound Rafah, destroy large mosque: Reports26 minutes ago
-
Thousands without AT&T wireless service in US36 minutes ago
-
Canadian sentenced to life in prison for 'terrorist' murders of Muslim family1 hour ago
-
EU proposes cutting red tape and checks for farmers amid protests2 hours ago
-
Hungary ruling party names court head to replace disgraced president2 hours ago
-
Indian protesting farmers march to Delhi continues2 hours ago
-
Polish parliament backs easier access to morning-after pill2 hours ago
-
Senegal president to go on live TV after weeks of turmoil2 hours ago
-
Pupils injured in knife attack at German school, suspect detained4 hours ago
-
Russia's war in Ukraine inflicting immense suffering on civilians: UN5 hours ago
-
UK announces new sanctions against Russia over Ukraine war6 hours ago