Tennis: Qatar Open Results - Collated

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2024 | 12:30 AM

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) results on Thursday at the ATP Qatar Open (x denotes seeding):

Quarter-finals

Jakub Mensik (CZE) bt Andrey Rublev (RUS x1) 6-4, 7-6 (8/6)

Gael Monfils (FRA) bt Ugo Humbert (FRA x3) 6-2, 6-4

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) bt Alexander Bublik (KAZ x4) 6-4, 6-4

Karen Khachanov (RUS x2) bt Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) 3-0 - retired

