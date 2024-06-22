Tennis: Queen's ATP Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2024 | 01:30 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Queen's ATP results on Friday (x denotes seeded player):
Quarter-finals
Tommy Paul (USA x5) bt Jack Draper (GBR) 6-3, 5-7, 6-4
Sebastian Korda (USA) bt Rinky Hijikata (AUS) 6-7 (4/7), 6-3, 6-4
Jordan Thompson (AUS) bt Taylor Fritz (USA x4) 6-4, 6-3
Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) bt Billy Harris (GBR) 6-3, 7-5
