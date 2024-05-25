Open Menu

Tennis: Rabat WTA Result

Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Tennis: Rabat WTA result

Rabat, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) result from the WTA tournament in Rabat on Saturday (x denotes seeding):

Final

Peyton Stearns (USA) bt Mayar Sherif (EGY) 6-2, 6-1

