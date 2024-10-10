Tennis: Rafael Nadal Factfile
Faizan Hashmi Published October 10, 2024 | 04:40 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Factfile on Rafael Nadal after the Spaniard announced Thursday he would retire after the Davis Cup finals in November:
Name: Rafael Nadal
Place of birth: Manacor, Spain
Professional debut: 2001
Career earnings: $134.
Career
ATP titles: 92
Grand Slams: 22
Australian Open (two titles) 2009, 2022
French Open: (14 titles) 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022)
Wimbledon: (two titles) 2008, 2010
US Open: (four titles) 2010, 2013, 2017, 2019
Olympic gold: 2008 (singles), 2016 (doubles)
Davis Cup: (five titles) 2004, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2019
Weeks as world number one: 209
Number one in the world at the end of 2008, 2010, 2013, 2017, 2019
