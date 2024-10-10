Open Menu

Tennis: Rafael Nadal Factfile

Faizan Hashmi Published October 10, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Tennis: Rafael Nadal factfile

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Factfile on Rafael Nadal after the Spaniard announced Thursday he would retire after the Davis Cup finals in November:

Name: Rafael Nadal

date of birth: June 3, 1986

Place of birth: Manacor, Spain

Professional debut: 2001

Career earnings: $134.

9 million (123 million Euros)

Career

ATP titles: 92

Grand Slams: 22

Australian Open (two titles) 2009, 2022

French Open: (14 titles) 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022)

Wimbledon: (two titles) 2008, 2010

US Open: (four titles) 2010, 2013, 2017, 2019

Olympic gold: 2008 (singles), 2016 (doubles)

Davis Cup: (five titles) 2004, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2019

Weeks as world number one: 209

Number one in the world at the end of 2008, 2010, 2013, 2017, 2019

Related Topics

World Rafael Nadal June November 2017 2016 2018 2019 2020 Gold Olympics Australian Open Million Wimbledon US Open

Recent Stories

England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan ..

England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan in Multan Test

5 minutes ago
 Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during Jul ..

Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh

2 hours ago
 Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business ..

Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..

3 hours ago
 First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as ..

First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial rem ..

Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..

4 hours ago
 IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea ..

IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..

4 hours ago
IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

8 hours ago
 CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exception ..

CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience

21 hours ago
 Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn inve ..

Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks

21 hours ago
 PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power s ..

PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms

23 hours ago

More Stories From World