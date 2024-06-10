Open Menu

Tennis: Recent French Open Men's Champions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 10, 2024 | 12:50 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Recent French Open men's champions after Carlos Alcaraz beat Alexander Zverev in Sunday's final:

2024: Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)

2023: Novak Djokovic (SRB)

2022: Rafael Nadal (ESP)

2021: Novak Djokovic (SRB)

2020: Rafael Nadal (ESP)

2019: Rafael Nadal (ESP)

2018: Rafael Nadal (ESP)

2017: Rafael Nadal (ESP)

2016: Novak Djokovic (SRB)

2015: Stan Wawrinka (SUI)

2014: Rafael Nadal (ESP)

2013: Rafael Nadal (ESP)

2012: Rafael Nadal (ESP)

2011: Rafael Nadal (ESP)

2010: Rafael Nadal (ESP)

2009: Roger Federer (SUI)

2008: Rafael Nadal (ESP)

2007: Rafael Nadal (ESP)

2006: Rafael Nadal (ESP)

2005: Rafael Nadal (ESP)

