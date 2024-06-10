Tennis: Recent French Open Men's Champions
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 10, 2024 | 12:50 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Recent French Open men's champions after Carlos Alcaraz beat Alexander Zverev in Sunday's final:
2024: Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)
2023: Novak Djokovic (SRB)
2022: Rafael Nadal (ESP)
2021: Novak Djokovic (SRB)
2020: Rafael Nadal (ESP)
2019: Rafael Nadal (ESP)
2018: Rafael Nadal (ESP)
2017: Rafael Nadal (ESP)
2016: Novak Djokovic (SRB)
2015: Stan Wawrinka (SUI)
2014: Rafael Nadal (ESP)
2013: Rafael Nadal (ESP)
2012: Rafael Nadal (ESP)
2011: Rafael Nadal (ESP)
2010: Rafael Nadal (ESP)
2009: Roger Federer (SUI)
2008: Rafael Nadal (ESP)
2007: Rafael Nadal (ESP)
2006: Rafael Nadal (ESP)
2005: Rafael Nadal (ESP)
