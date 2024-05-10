Tennis: Rome Open Results - 1st Update
Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2024 | 02:10 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) results in the ATP/WTA Rome Open on Thursday (x denotes seeded player):
Men
1st rd
Corentin Moutet (FRA) bt Roman Safiullin (RUS) 3-6, 7-6 (7/1), 6-2
Matteo Gigante (ITA) bt Giulio Zeppieri (ITA) 7-6 (7/2), 6-4
Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) bt Brandon Nakashima (USA) 6-4, 6-4
Francesco Passaro (ITA) bt Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) 6-7 (3/7), 7-5, 7-6 (9/7)
Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) bt Pedro Cachin (ARG) 6-4, 6-4
Jaume Munar (ESP) bt Rinky Hijikata (AUS) 6-4, 7-5
Christopher O'Connell (AUS) bt Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) 7-6 (9/7), 0-5 abandon
Stefano Napolitano (ITA) bt J.J.
Wolf (USA) 6-2, 7-6 (7/3)
Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) bt Harold Mayot (FRA) 3-6, 7-5, 6-4
Rafael Nadal (ESP) bt Zizou Bergs (BEL) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4
Thiago Wild (BRA) bt Gregoire Barrere (FRA) 6-4, 6-2
Dominik Koepfer (GER) bt Andrea Vavassori (ITA) 6-4, 6-3
Hamad Medkedovic (SRB) bt Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 6-3, 6-2
Jack Draper (GBR) bt Borna Coric (CRO) 7-5, 6-1
Women
1st rd
Varvara Gracheva (FRA) bt Federica Di Sarra (ITA) 6-1, 6-3
Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA) bt Renata Zarazua (MEX) 4-6, 7-5, 6-3
Irina-Camelia Begu (ROM) bt Rebeka Masarova (ESP) 5-7, 6-3, 6-4
Rebecca Sramkova (SVK) bt Georgia Pedone (ITA) 6-4, 6-1
Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP) bt Nadia Podoroska (ARG) 6-4, 6-3
Anastasia Potapova (RUS) bt Xiyu Wang (CHN) 6-1, 7-5
Sara Errani (ITA) bt Amanda Anisimova (USA) 4-6, 6-2, 6-1
Clara Tauson (DEN) bt Daria Saville (AUS) 6-2, 6-3
Laura Siegemund (GER) bt Lourdes Carle (ARG) 2-6, 6-4, 6-4
Katie Volynets (USA) bt Yafan Wang (CHN) 7-6 (8/6), 6-1
2nd rd
Angelique Kerber (GER) bt Veronika Kudermetova (RUS x17) 6-3, 6-0
Aliaksandra Sasnovich (BLR) bt Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS x14) 6-0, 6-1
Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA x12) bt Xinyu Wang (CHN) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4
Madison Keys (USA x18) bt Maria Camila Osorio (COL) 6-0, 4-6, 6-3
Sorana Cirstea (ROM x28) bt Brenda Fruhvirtova (CZE) 7-5, 6-0
Cori Gauff (USA x3) bt Magdalena Frech (POL) 6-3, 6-3
Jaqueline Cristian (ROM) bt Elina Avanesyan (RUS) 5-7, 6-2, 6-2
Diana Shnaider (RUS) bt Liudmila Samsonova (RUS x15) 6-1, 6-3
Daria Kasatkina (RUS x10) bt Tatjana Maria (GER) 7-5, 6-1
Naomi Osaka (JPN) bt Marta Kostyuk (UKR x19) 6-3, 6-2
Linda Noskova (CZE x29) bt Lucrezia Stefanini (ITA) 6-3, 7-6 (7/1)
Qinwen Zheng (CHN x7) bt Shelby Rogers (USA) 6-2, 6-0
Recent Stories
London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate-cut hopes
May 9 culprits must be brought to logical end: Hanif Abbasi
Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy Giro triumph
Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn May 9 attacks
Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for rival bank
NADRA holds open court to resolve public issues in Quetta
In south Brazil, race on to deliver aid ahead of new storms
Appeals against cipher case verdict adjourned till May 15
PIPS collaborates with CfP to enhance technological, educational infrastructure
China launches new satellite
Incidents of misbehavior with patrolling officers are unacceptable: IG NH&MP
Police arrests drug supplier, recover mainpuri
More Stories From World
-
Chad PM claims first-round win in presidential vote22 minutes ago
-
Olympic torch relay completes its first day in France with arrival at Marseille's Velodrome31 minutes ago
-
Nadal wants to lose fear factor after winning Rome opener31 minutes ago
-
FIFA claim Club World Cup schedule 'harmonious' as legal threat looms32 minutes ago
-
Pause on US weapons shipment to Israel too little too late: Rights advocates42 minutes ago
-
Chad election results to be announced ahead of schedule2 hours ago
-
UN official says Israel closure of Gaza crossings 'completely crippling' aid2 hours ago
-
London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate-cut hopes2 hours ago
-
In south Brazil, race on to deliver aid ahead of new storms2 hours ago
-
Govt intends to reform energy sector to provide electricity to consumers at cheaper rates: Ahsan Iqb ..3 hours ago
-
UN says 80,000 displaced from Gaza's Rafah city as Israeli bombardment intensifies3 hours ago
-
Wings of Faith: 2160 Pakistani Hujjaj reach the Prophet's city to embark on spiritual journey3 hours ago