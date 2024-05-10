Open Menu

Tennis: Rome Open Results - 1st Update

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2024 | 02:10 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) results in the ATP/WTA Rome Open on Thursday (x denotes seeded player):

Men

1st rd

Corentin Moutet (FRA) bt Roman Safiullin (RUS) 3-6, 7-6 (7/1), 6-2

Matteo Gigante (ITA) bt Giulio Zeppieri (ITA) 7-6 (7/2), 6-4

Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) bt Brandon Nakashima (USA) 6-4, 6-4

Francesco Passaro (ITA) bt Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) 6-7 (3/7), 7-5, 7-6 (9/7)

Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) bt Pedro Cachin (ARG) 6-4, 6-4

Jaume Munar (ESP) bt Rinky Hijikata (AUS) 6-4, 7-5

Christopher O'Connell (AUS) bt Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) 7-6 (9/7), 0-5 abandon

Stefano Napolitano (ITA) bt J.J.

Wolf (USA) 6-2, 7-6 (7/3)

Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) bt Harold Mayot (FRA) 3-6, 7-5, 6-4

Rafael Nadal (ESP) bt Zizou Bergs (BEL) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4

Thiago Wild (BRA) bt Gregoire Barrere (FRA) 6-4, 6-2

Dominik Koepfer (GER) bt Andrea Vavassori (ITA) 6-4, 6-3

Hamad Medkedovic (SRB) bt Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 6-3, 6-2

Jack Draper (GBR) bt Borna Coric (CRO) 7-5, 6-1

Women

1st rd

Varvara Gracheva (FRA) bt Federica Di Sarra (ITA) 6-1, 6-3

Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA) bt Renata Zarazua (MEX) 4-6, 7-5, 6-3

Irina-Camelia Begu (ROM) bt Rebeka Masarova (ESP) 5-7, 6-3, 6-4

Rebecca Sramkova (SVK) bt Georgia Pedone (ITA) 6-4, 6-1

Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP) bt Nadia Podoroska (ARG) 6-4, 6-3

Anastasia Potapova (RUS) bt Xiyu Wang (CHN) 6-1, 7-5

Sara Errani (ITA) bt Amanda Anisimova (USA) 4-6, 6-2, 6-1

Clara Tauson (DEN) bt Daria Saville (AUS) 6-2, 6-3

Laura Siegemund (GER) bt Lourdes Carle (ARG) 2-6, 6-4, 6-4

Katie Volynets (USA) bt Yafan Wang (CHN) 7-6 (8/6), 6-1

2nd rd

Angelique Kerber (GER) bt Veronika Kudermetova (RUS x17) 6-3, 6-0

Aliaksandra Sasnovich (BLR) bt Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS x14) 6-0, 6-1

Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA x12) bt Xinyu Wang (CHN) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4

Madison Keys (USA x18) bt Maria Camila Osorio (COL) 6-0, 4-6, 6-3

Sorana Cirstea (ROM x28) bt Brenda Fruhvirtova (CZE) 7-5, 6-0

Cori Gauff (USA x3) bt Magdalena Frech (POL) 6-3, 6-3

Jaqueline Cristian (ROM) bt Elina Avanesyan (RUS) 5-7, 6-2, 6-2

Diana Shnaider (RUS) bt Liudmila Samsonova (RUS x15) 6-1, 6-3

Daria Kasatkina (RUS x10) bt Tatjana Maria (GER) 7-5, 6-1

Naomi Osaka (JPN) bt Marta Kostyuk (UKR x19) 6-3, 6-2

Linda Noskova (CZE x29) bt Lucrezia Stefanini (ITA) 6-3, 7-6 (7/1)

Qinwen Zheng (CHN x7) bt Shelby Rogers (USA) 6-2, 6-0

