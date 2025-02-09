Open Menu

Tennis: Rotterdam ATP Result

February 09, 2025

Rotterdam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Rotterdam ATP result on Sunday (x denotes seeded player):

Final

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x1) bt Alex De Minaur (AUS x3) 6-4, 3-6, 6-2

