Tennis: Rotterdam ATP Result
Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2025 | 11:10 PM
Rotterdam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Rotterdam ATP result on Sunday (x denotes seeded player):
Final
Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x1) bt Alex De Minaur (AUS x3) 6-4, 3-6, 6-2
afp
