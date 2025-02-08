Open Menu

Tennis: Rotterdam ATP Results - Collated

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2025 | 09:50 AM

Tennis: Rotterdam ATP results - collated

Rotterdam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Rotterdam ATP results on Friday (x denotes seeded player):

Quarter-finals

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x1) bt Pedro Martinez (ESP) 6-2, 6-1

Hubert Hurkacz (POL x8) bt Andrey Rublev (RUS x4) 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 6-4

Alex De Minaur (AUS x3) bt Daniel Altmaier (GER) 6-1, 6-4

Mattia Bellucci (ITA) bt Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x6) 6-4, 6-2

