Tennis: Rotterdam ATP Results - Collated
Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2025 | 09:50 AM
Rotterdam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Rotterdam ATP results on Friday (x denotes seeded player):
Quarter-finals
Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x1) bt Pedro Martinez (ESP) 6-2, 6-1
Hubert Hurkacz (POL x8) bt Andrey Rublev (RUS x4) 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 6-4
Alex De Minaur (AUS x3) bt Daniel Altmaier (GER) 6-1, 6-4
Mattia Bellucci (ITA) bt Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x6) 6-4, 6-2
