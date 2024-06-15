Tennis: S'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA Results
Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2024 | 01:00 AM
'sHertogenbosch, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) results in the ATP/WTA 's-Hertogenbosch tournament on Friday (x denotes seeded player):
Men
Quarter-finals
Alex De Minaur (AUS x1) bt Milos Raonic (CAN) 7-5, 6-2
Tallon Griekspoor (NED x6) bt Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/4)
Sebastian Korda (USA x7) bt Tommy Paul (USA x2) 6-4, 6-2
Women
Quarter-finals
Dalma Galfi (HUN) bt Aleksandra Krunic (SRB) 7-5, 6-3
Bianca Andreescu (CAN) bt Naomi Osaka (JPN) 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7/3)
Liudmila Samsonova (RUS x2) bt Greet Minnen (BEL) 6-4, 7-5
