Open Menu

Tennis: S'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA Results

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2024 | 01:00 AM

Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results

'sHertogenbosch, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) results in the ATP/WTA 's-Hertogenbosch tournament on Friday (x denotes seeded player):

Men

Quarter-finals

Alex De Minaur (AUS x1) bt Milos Raonic (CAN) 7-5, 6-2

Tallon Griekspoor (NED x6) bt Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/4)

Sebastian Korda (USA x7) bt Tommy Paul (USA x2) 6-4, 6-2

Women

Quarter-finals

Dalma Galfi (HUN) bt Aleksandra Krunic (SRB) 7-5, 6-3

Bianca Andreescu (CAN) bt Naomi Osaka (JPN) 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7/3)

Liudmila Samsonova (RUS x2) bt Greet Minnen (BEL) 6-4, 7-5

Related Topics

USA Osaka Hun 's-Hertogenbosch

Recent Stories

Govt stands with police against terrorism for dura ..

Govt stands with police against terrorism for durable peace: Balochistan Chief M ..

1 hour ago
 Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue

Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue

1 hour ago
 Putin says Ukraine must withdraw troops to start p ..

Putin says Ukraine must withdraw troops to start peace talks

1 hour ago
 PEMRA asks BOL TV to submit complainants’ detail ..

PEMRA asks BOL TV to submit complainants’ details

1 hour ago
 DC announces mega sports event as young athletes g ..

DC announces mega sports event as young athletes gear up for glory

1 hour ago
 NEPRA approves increase of Rs5.72 per unit in tari ..

NEPRA approves increase of Rs5.72 per unit in tariff for electricity

1 hour ago
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements ..

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha

1 hour ago
 French left vows 'total break' with Macron policie ..

French left vows 'total break' with Macron policies

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Embassy in The Hague hosts reception to c ..

Pakistan Embassy in The Hague hosts reception to celebrate National Day

1 hour ago
 Niger scraps immunity of deposed president Bazoum

Niger scraps immunity of deposed president Bazoum

2 hours ago
 Million-plus take part in Hajj pilgrimage under sh ..

Million-plus take part in Hajj pilgrimage under shadow of Gaza war

2 hours ago
 FIA seizes 2000 kg of prohibited Monosodium Glutam ..

FIA seizes 2000 kg of prohibited Monosodium Glutamate

2 hours ago

More Stories From World