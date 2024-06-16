Tennis: S'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA Results
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 16, 2024 | 05:40 PM
'sHertogenbosch, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) results in the ATP/WTA 's-Hertogenbosch tournament on Sunday (x denotes seeded player):
Men
Final
Alex De Minaur (AUS x1) bt Sebastian Korda (USA x7) 6-2, 6-4
