Tennis: S'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA Results

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 16, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results

'sHertogenbosch, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) results in the ATP/WTA 's-Hertogenbosch tournament on Sunday (x denotes seeded player):

Men

Final

Alex De Minaur (AUS x1) bt Sebastian Korda (USA x7) 6-2, 6-4

